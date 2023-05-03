close

SAP will provide cloud support to Apollo Tyres to drive digital growth

Enterprise application software and cloud solutions company SAP on Wednesday said it is supporting tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres in moving their digital core onto the cloud

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Enterprise application software and cloud solutions company SAP on Wednesday said it is supporting tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres in moving their digital core onto the cloud.

Under Apollo Tyres' digitalisation efforts, moving to SAP's integrated and secure cloud platform will enable the company to secure the outer perimeter of its key systems, innovate new products and services faster, and provide superior customer experiences.

"SAP...today announced, it is supporting Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL)...in moving their digital core onto the cloud and transforming the company into an intelligent, sustainable enterprise," according to a statement.

SAP's business transformation as a service -- RISE With SAP -- brings the products and tools in one package enabling companies to speed their cloud journey regardless of size, industry, cloud readiness, customisation, volume, or departure point, it added.

ATL's move to adopt RISE With SAP reflects commitment to gain a distinctive competitive advantage in the market and become future-ready through process simplification, cost reduction, transition to net zero and 'future proofing' its global supply chains.

"Extending support to our long-time customer Apollo Tyres is timely, as cloud migration becomes the foundational enabler of any business transformation," Manish Prasad, Vice President Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous and Automotive Industry at SAP India, said.

Hizmy Hassen, Chief Digital Officer of Apollo Tyres, noted that agility and business innovation is crucial to address changing market dynamics and consumer expectations.

"SAP on Cloud adopts Business Transformation as a Service approach that aligns with our ambitious growth goals, further consolidating our leadership in the domestic market and achieving the revenue goal of USD 5 billion by the financial year 2026," Hassen said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

