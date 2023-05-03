SAP will provide cloud support to Apollo Tyres to drive digital growth

Enterprise application software and cloud solutions company SAP on Wednesday said it is supporting tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres in moving their digital core onto the cloud.

Under Apollo Tyres' digitalisation efforts, moving to SAP's integrated and secure cloud platform will enable the company to secure the outer perimeter of its key systems, innovate new products and services faster, and provide superior customer experiences.

"SAP...today announced, it is supporting Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL)...in moving their digital core onto the cloud and transforming the company into an intelligent, sustainable enterprise," according to a statement.

SAP's business transformation as a service -- RISE With SAP -- brings the products and tools in one package enabling companies to speed their cloud journey regardless of size, industry, cloud readiness, customisation, volume, or departure point, it added.

ATL's move to adopt RISE With SAP reflects commitment to gain a distinctive competitive advantage in the market and become future-ready through process simplification, cost reduction, transition to net zero and 'future proofing' its global supply chains.

"Extending support to our long-time customer Apollo Tyres is timely, as cloud migration becomes the foundational enabler of any business transformation," Manish Prasad, Vice President Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous and Automotive Industry at SAP India, said.

Also Read Apollo Tyres Q2 net profit surges 11% to Rs 194 cr on back of robust sales Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook Apollo Tyres Q3 results: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 292 cr, revenue up 13% SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring Hero MotoCorp to bump up presence of VIDA V1 e-scooter to 100 cities FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care net profit climbs 13 pc to Rs 40.5 cr Nights stays in private room listings in India soars 80% on year: Airbnb MRF Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 341 cr, declares Rs 169/share dividend India-owned NTPC's installed capacity in Bangladesh reaches 72,304 MW

Hizmy Hassen, Chief Digital Officer of Apollo Tyres, noted that agility and business innovation is crucial to address changing market dynamics and consumer expectations.

"SAP on Cloud adopts Business Transformation as a Service approach that aligns with our ambitious growth goals, further consolidating our leadership in the domestic market and achieving the revenue goal of USD 5 billion by the financial year 2026," Hassen said.