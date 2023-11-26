Sensex (-0.07%)
Saya Group to infuse Rs 4,000 cr in next 3 yrs in Noida, Ghaziabad projects

The development includes 2.33 million square feet commercial area where it will invest Rs 2,500 crore besides Rs 1,500 crore in luxury high-end residential project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram

Housing Chinese economy

Representative image

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Real estate company Saya Group on Sunday said it will infuse Rs 4,000 crore over the next three years in its projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
The development includes 2.33 million square feet commercial area where it will invest Rs 2,500 crore besides Rs 1,500 crore in luxury high-end residential project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.
The group said at the forefront of its works stands the ongoing project, Saya Status, adjacent to the Noida-Greater Expressway, which is set to be India's tallest mall and encompasses a vast expanse of 1.4 million square feet, according to a statement.
The anticipated possession of Saya Status is slated for 2025, it added.
Saya Group's Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Bhasin claimed an "impeccable track record of delivering projects ahead of their designated deadlines."

"This remarkable feat is a testament to the company's robust financial foundation and unwavering commitment to timely project delivery," Bhasin said.
The group's lands are fully paid up, which further solidifies the company's status as a dependable and trustworthy developer, he added.
The group said its notable commercial projects, including Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West, are swiftly nearing completion, with possession dates drawing near.
The group said it has delivered 5.37 million square feet of residential spaces and continues to exemplify its commitment to uncompromising quality and punctual project delivery in the real estate sector.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

