close
Sensex (-0.58%)
66080.50 -385.88
Nifty (-0.56%)
19704.00 -110.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
5984.15 + 3.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
40560.90 -99.25
Nifty Bank (-0.67%)
44296.45 -300.25
Heatmap

Global residential prices fall but high demand keeps Indian cities costly

The global rank of top Indian cities in terms of residential price rise has jumped significantly: Knight Frank

Homes, Property, residential building

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The residential price growth across the 107 top cities in the world slowed down significantly in the April-June quarter to 1.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) from 11.7 per cent in the same quarter last year. But the fall has not been that sharp in Indian cities owing to high demand, findings of a report released on Friday showed.

According to real estate consultancy Knight Frank's "Global Residential Cities Index Q2 2023", as compared to the average of 1.7 per cent, Mumbai saw a price growth of 6 per cent YoY during the quarter, compared to 6.1 per cent last year. It was followed by Bengaluru and Delhi with price rises of 5.3 per cent from 8.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent from 6.5 per cent respectively.

The global rank of these cities in terms of residential price rise has jumped significantly. Mumbai now ranks 19th out of 107 countries as compared to 95th last year. Bengaluru's rank is now 22nd as compared to 77th last year. And Delhi's standing is now 25th against 90th last year.

Also Read: PE investments in Indian real estate dip 12% to $2.3 billion in H1

In the quarter, Chennai and Kolkata ranked 4th and 5th, respectively, among the Indian cities and globally at 39th and 40th, with a price appreciation of 2.5 per cent each. However, last year the cities stood at 107th and 114th globally.

"Residential prices have grown at a healthy clip along with strong demand since the beginning of 2022. Even while rates rose, consumer confidence remained buoyant leading to growing sales volumes. The comparatively strong economic fundamentals in India are expected to sustain demand momentum for residential assets, both for homebuyers and global investors," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

Globally, Ankara saw the steepest price rise during the quarter at 105.9 per cent followed by 85.1 per cent in Istanbul and 17.4 per cent in Dubai.

Stockholm ranked the lowest in price appreciation, with a decline of 14.3 per cent.

Also Read: Amid lower demand, new supply of affordable homes dipping in India: Anarock

Also Read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Ultra-rich Indians are now parking more money in gold: Knight Frank survey

Home registrations in Pune doubled to 13,000 units in August: Knight Frank

Sale of mid-segment homes overtakes affordable in India: Knight Frank

Indian real estate sentiment score rose between April-June: Knight Frank

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

Big Four accounting firms make $4 bn from India biz; expand into consulting

AI, online gaming can add up to $300 bn to GDP by 2026-27: IT minister

Caution: Campus hiring by Indian IT services giants is in the slow lane

Make India a global hub for manufacturing: Piyush Goyal to industrialists

Topics : Knight Frank Residential property market Housing prices home prices BS Web Reports Real Estate

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon