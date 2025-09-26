Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI chief CS Setty stresses capital market depth for Viksit Bharat 2047

SBI Chairman CS Setty said India needs deeper capital markets, innovation, and financial talent to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, speaking at the Stockbrokers' Business Meet

CS Setty, Chairman, SBI

CS Setty, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:58 PM IST



A well-developed financial system will be crucial for India’s progress towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, which calls for deepening of capital markets, fostering innovation, and nurturing financial talent, said CS Setty, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), at the Stockbrokers’ Business Meet.
 
Addressing leaders from capital markets, he said, “At SBI, we are deeply committed to being a partner in this journey. We are here not only to provide banking solutions but to co-create the future of India’s capital markets alongside you.”
 
SBI hosted the Stockbrokers’ Business Meet 2025 in Mumbai, the bank said in a press release. The event was attended by CS Setty, chairman of SBI; Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director; Vinay M. Tonse, managing director; Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE; and other leaders from the capital markets.
 

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

