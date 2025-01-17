SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 71% to Rs 551 crore

SBI Life Insurance,
the largest private sector life insurer, reported a 71.22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 550.8 crore in the October–December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) from Rs 321.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The value of new business (VNB)—the present value of the future profits expected to come from new policies sold during a given year—rose by 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,870 crore in Q3 against Rs 1,680 crore in the year-ago period.
The insurer’s VNB margin, a measure of profitability for life insurance companies, remained at 26.9 per cent in Q3 FY25, compared to 27.4 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago. In Q2 FY25, the margin also stood at 26.9 per cent.
Its new business premiums (NBP) increased by 8.11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,530 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 9,740 crore in the year-ago period. Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose by 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,940 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.
In Q3 FY25, the solvency ratio of SBI Life was posted at 204 per cent, compared to 209 per cent in the year-ago period.
The persistency ratio of the insurer in the April–December period of FY25 for the 13th month stood at 86.1 per cent, compared to 85.3 per cent in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the 61st-month persistency ratio was at 63.3 per cent in 9M FY25, compared to 58.1 per cent in the year-ago period.