Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Supreme Court defers execution proceedings by Reliance Infra against DMRC

DMRC had moved a curative petition asking the apex court to reconsider its 2021 order upholding the arbitral award in Reliance Infra's favour

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

The execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court shall stand deferred until the disposal of the curative petition, the court said.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the execution proceedings by Reliance Infrastructure arm Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to recover Rs 4,800 crore arbitral award dues.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India(CJI) DY Chandrachud said a five judge bench will be constituted to hear the curative petition filed by DMRC against the apex court’s 2021 order telling it to pay DAMEPL the arbitral dues. 

The execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court shall stand deferred until the disposal of the curative petition, the court said. 

DMRC had moved a curative petition asking the apex court to reconsider its 2021 order upholding the arbitral award in Reliance Infra's favour. 

The Union and the Delhi government had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's March 2023 order directing them to take cognisance of the DMRC request for extending sovereign guarantees or subordinate debt to help clear the arbitral award in favour of DAMEPL. The HC order was in an execution petition filed by DAMEPL against DMRC over the payment of these dues.

DMRC and DAMEPL have been at odds ever since the latter pulled out of the Delhi Metro Airport Line operations due to safety issues arising from structural defects. An arbitral court ruled in favour of the RInfra firm in 2017, asking DMRC to pay the arbitral award. The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Delhi HC reserves order on Reliance Infra arm's plea against DMRC

HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra

DMRC vs Rinfra to be heard on Friday, HC tells Delhi, Union govt

Intuit executive Alex Chriss to become president and CEO of PayPal

Tobacco-to-soap conglomerate ITC approves hotel business spin-off

Adani Ports for minimum 50 yrs of concession period in PPP projects

ITC board approves demerger of hotel business; listing in 15 months

Byju's hires Infosys veteran Richard Lobo to steer human resources function


Reliance Infra had moved the Supreme Court (SC) on December 2, 2022, against DMRC, seeking payment of Rs 4,500 crore of dues from the total arbitral award(Rs 7,200 crore) to Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL). On December 14, last year, the SC gave DMRC three months to pay dues and sent the matter back to Delhi High Court for disposal. 
Topics : Supreme Court DMRC Reliance Infrastructure

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp StatusIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon