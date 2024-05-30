Schneider Electric invests Rs 200 crore in large campus in Bengaluru

Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation, has invested Rs 200 crore in setting up one of its largest campuses globally in Bengaluru.

The campus covers an area of about 630,000 square feet and features a global innovation hub, training centre, research and development (R&D) centre, skills centre, and digital hub with a capacity to accommodate over 8,000 professionals.

Underlining Schneider Electric’s focus on accelerating its investments in India, Peter Herweck, chief executive officer, Schneider Electric, said, “I am delighted to open one of our largest employee campuses worldwide in India. This new investment underscores our dedication to accelerating our contribution to India’s rapid growth. We strongly believe in its potential as a springboard for innovative ideas benefitting local customers, while making a global impact.”

Commenting on the new campus inauguration, Deepak Sharma, zone president - Greater India, managing director and CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, “Through this campus, we aim to provide an immersive, hands-on learning experience, offering comprehensive insights into energy management and industrial automation. Furthermore, it underlines our commitment to expanding our workforce of over 37,000 in India to drive the development of cutting-edge products and solutions not only for India but also for the global markets.”

The new campus, inaugurated on Thursday, offers an “immersive” experience that integrates all Schneider Electric offerings, the company said. “This innovative approach underscores Schneider Electric's commitment to providing a holistic view of its solutions and their impact on driving sustainable practices and outcomes,” it said.

The training centre within the campus will feature interactive demonstrations, workshops, and expert-led sessions to help employees, partners, and customers gain practical knowledge and expertise in the latest technologies and solutions.

The centre, located at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru, is designed to prioritise sustainability with off-site green power, energy-efficient chiller systems, and 100 per cent greywater reuse via a sewage treatment plant, Schneider Electric said.