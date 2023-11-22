Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Semiconductor chip foray plan adds $3 billion to Murugappa Group's value

It would also provide investors an opportunity to bet on a sector that's added trillions of dollars in stock values globally this year, but has been largely absent from India's $3.7 trn equity market

Chip, semiconductor, car makers

Chip, semiconductor, car makers

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi

India’s Murugappa Group added $3 billion in market value Wednesday after one of the conglomerate’s unit announced a foray into semiconductors.  

The shares of the group’s electric motor maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. surged by the 20% limit to a record, prompting similar-sized rallies in two other group stocks, after saying it plans to invest $791 million in a semiconductor assembly and test facility over five years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The proposal comes against the backdrop of India’s ambition to create a robust tech manufacturing sector that has already drawn investments from Apple Inc. suppliers. The foray would also provide investors an opportunity to bet on a sector that’s added trillions of dollars in stock values globally this year, but has been largely absent from the nation’s $3.7 trillion equity market.
chart
“Murugappa Group is capable of foraying into this business, which is highly sophisticated and requires technology collaboration with global players,” said Kranthi Bathini, a strategist with Mumbai-based WealthMills Securities. Still, the venture is capital intensive with a longer payback period, he said. 

Other group companies — Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Shanthi Gears Ltd. — surged 20% each, while Carborundum Universal Ltd. climbed as much as 9%.

CG Power plans to fund the investment via subsidies, debt and equity contributions from partners, according to a statement. 

The Murugappa group, which began in the banking markets of Burma in the 1900s, operates 29 businesses and is present in 40 countries, according to its website.

Also Read

Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

TMSEp504: Coaching industry, Murugappa family dispute, debt market strategy

India must emerge as trusted partner in semiconductor sector: Chandrasekhar

Chip supplies reallocating from computers, mobiles to automobiles: CRISIL

Uber to start bus service in Kolkata for office-goers by March 2024

Merlin Group signs MoU with World Trade Centers at Bengal business summit

Uttarakhand tunnel incident spotlights safety in existing, future projects

Tata Steel board approves allotment of 75.8 mn shares to TSLP shareholders

$5 bn & counting: iPhones consist 62.5% of India's smartphone exports

Topics : Murugappan Group semiconductor industry semiconductor

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon