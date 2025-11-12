Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 19.37 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shalimar Paints

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 137.12 crore, falling 6.16 per cent year-on-year. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.93 crore for September quarter FY26.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 19.37 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Shalimar Paints.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 133.81 crore in September quarter FY26 from Rs 144.74 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 151.26 crore, down 8.7 per cent year-on-year.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 137.12 crore, falling 6.16 per cent year-on-year.

However, in the first half (H1) of FY26, total consolidated revenue was at Rs 293.24 crore, up 6.5 per cent.

 

Shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 76.32 apiece, up 2.68 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

