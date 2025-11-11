Puravankara to invest ₹7,000 cr in new housing projects across India

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara will invest over Rs 7,000 crore over the next few years in new residential project launches that are expected to generate Rs 15,000 crore in sales, said Mallanna Sasalu, chief executive officer (CEO) – South, Puravankara.

The company aims to sustain a gross margin of 28–30 per cent on project sales, backed by robust demand in the mid-income and premium housing segments. “We are seeing consistent traction across key southern markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, along with growing interest in Pune and Mumbai. The upcoming launches are expected to consolidate our presence in