Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Puravankara to invest ₹7,000 cr in new housing projects across India

Puravankara to invest ₹7,000 cr in new housing projects across India

Puravankara plans to invest ₹7,000 crore in upcoming residential projects expected to generate ₹15,000 crore in sales, expanding its presence beyond southern markets

Puravankara housing project
premium

The company aims to sustain a gross margin of 28–30 per cent on project sales, backed by robust demand in the mid-income and premium housing segments. | Image: website/www.puravankara.com

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara will invest over Rs 7,000 crore over the next few years in new residential project launches that are expected to generate Rs 15,000 crore in sales, said Mallanna Sasalu, chief executive officer (CEO) – South, Puravankara.
 
The company aims to sustain a gross margin of 28–30 per cent on project sales, backed by robust demand in the mid-income and premium housing segments. “We are seeing consistent traction across key southern markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, along with growing interest in Pune and Mumbai. The upcoming launches are expected to consolidate our presence in
Topics : Company News Real Estate Puravankara Projects Housing market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon