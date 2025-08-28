Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Shapoorji Mistry exits Afcons chair, son Pallon Mistry joins board

Shapoorji Mistry exits Afcons chair, son Pallon Mistry joins board

After more than 13 years as Afcons Chairman, Shapoorji Mistry steps down to become Chairman Emeritus while his son Pallon Mistry joins the board, marking a generational transition

Pallon Mistry

Pallon Shapoorji Mistry, will join the board as a non-executive director.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, announced a leadership reshuffle on Thursday with Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry stepping down as Chairman after more than a decade at the helm.
 
His son, Pallon Shapoorji Mistry, will join the board as a non-executive director.
 
“After serving on the board for more than 25 years, including over 13 years as its Chairman, to pave the way for smooth and seamless transition of leadership at Afcons and to reaffirm that Afcons continues to be a truly professionally managed organisation, I hereby tender my resignation as a non-executive director and from the position of Chairmanship with effect from August 28, 2025,” Mistry said in his resignation letter.
 
 
The board approved 61-year-old Shapoorji Mistry’s resignation at its meeting on Thursday, the company said in a stock exchange filing. He will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus, an honorary, non-board position without remuneration, to provide guidance and mentorship.
 
Mistry described Afcons as the “crown jewel” of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in his resignation letter. He credited Afcons’ transformation from a domestic contractor into a global infrastructure player to the leadership of Executive Vice-Chairman Subramanian Krishnamurthy and his management team.

Also Read

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji may sell Tata Sons stake to repay ₹8,810 crore debt

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to build ₹800 cr residential project in Pune

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Shapoorji Pallonji aims ₹800 cr revenue from new housing project in Pune

Indranil Ghosh, managing director and head of pan-Asia special situations at Cerberus Capital Management

Private credit deals gaining momentum in India, says Cerberus MD Ghosh

KKR

KKR lends $600 million to Manipal Group in its largest credit investment

 
The board elevated Krishnamurthy to Executive Chairman, formalising his role in steering Afcons’ strategy and growth.
 
At the same time, Afcons appointed Pallon Mistry, 33, as an additional director in a non-executive, non-independent capacity, effective August 29, subject to shareholder approval. A graduate of Imperial College London with a background in strategic marketing, he is a director at Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd and sits on several group boards and philanthropic trusts.
 
In his resignation letter, Shapoorji Mistry recommended Pallon’s induction to the Afcons board to “strengthen the alignment of Afcons’ long-term strategy with the Group’s vision” while preserving the professional independence of its leadership.
 
The transition marks a generational shift for the SP Group, ensuring continuity of promoter involvement at Afcons while reaffirming its professional management structure.
 
Afcons shares closed at Rs 421, down 3.2 per cent, with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,516 crore. The promoters own a 50 per cent stake in the company.
 
The SP Group, which holds an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons — the holding company of the Tata group — is currently in talks with the Tata group for an exit from the unlisted company.

More From This Section

Flipkart FC

Flipkart, Amazon race to expand warehouses ahead of India's festive salespremium

Hindustan Zinc partners with Epiroc to advance digital safety technologies in mining

Hindustan Zinc partners Epiroc to enhance safety in mining operations

KV Kamath, BFSI

FY25 was a pivotal year for Jio Financial Services, says KV Kamath

Nalco rides on London Metal Exchange gains, sees room for more price hikes

Nalco to invest ₹30K crore in smelter and coal power plant, says CMD

Amazon

Amazon boosts festive delivery with 12 fulfilment, 6 new sort centres

Topics : Shapoorji Pallonji group infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon