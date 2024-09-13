Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Shareholders approve Rs 3,000 crore fund raising plan, says SpiceJet

Shareholders approve Rs 3,000 crore fund raising plan, says SpiceJet

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the airline said shareholders have given their nod for the special resolution for raising funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore

Spicejet

Spicejet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet on Thursday said its shareholders have approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of securities.
The no-frills carrier -- which is grappling with multiple woes, including financial challenges, legal battles and grounding of aircraft -- is looking to raise money that will help it meet various obligations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a regulatory filing on Friday, the airline said shareholders have given their nod for the special resolution for raising funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore.
The funds are proposed to be raised through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and other options.
 
SpiceJet, which had a fleet of 74 planes in 2019, is currently operating around 20 aircraft.
Shares of the airline rose 8 per cent to close at Rs 71.66 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flight schedules may get impacted due to bad weather in Delhi: Airlines

Flight schedules may get impacted due to bad weather in Delhi: Airlines

Spicejet

SpiceJet's domestic market share shrinks to 2.3%, shows DGCA data

Spicejet

SpiceJet moves SC against order grounding its three leased engines

Spicejet

SC to consider SpiceJet's plea against Delhi HC order grounding 3 engines

Spicejet

SpiceJet to pay elderly couple full refund for flight cancelled in Covid

Topics : SpiceJet SpiceJet Jet Airways SpiceJet stock Airline Airline sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon