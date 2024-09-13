Business Standard
India Yamaha Motor unveils R15M with Carbon Fibre pattern at Rs 2.08 lakh

Equipped with 155cc liquid-cooled engine, the R15M variant aligns with Yamaha's 'Call of the Blue' brand campaign

Yamaha: Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has unveiled a new variant of its popular 155cc motorcycle R15M equipped with a Carbon Fibre Pattern graphic design at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Equipped with 155cc liquid-cooled engine, the R15M variant aligns with Yamaha's 'Call of the Blue' brand campaign.
"Yamaha motorcycles are well known for their exhilarating performance, exciting agility and eye-catching sporty design. Since its launch in 2008, the R15 has embodied class leading performance and has enabled numerous consumers in India to experience the joy of riding a SuperSport motorcycle with thoroughbred Yamaha Racing DNA", Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Chairman Eishin Chihana said in a company statement.
 
The R15M with Carbon Fibre pattern is available at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) at Yamaha Blue Square showrooms while the price of upgraded R15M in Metallic Grey is offered at Rs 198,300 (ex-showroom Delhi) at Yamaha dealerships.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

