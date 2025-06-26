Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oil giant Shell denies plan to acquire rival BP in £60 billion merger

Oil giant Shell denies plan to acquire rival BP in £60 billion merger

Shell issues statement rejecting claims of a £60 billion merger with BP, following media reports citing preliminary discussions

Shell quashes BP merger rumours, says no talks or offer under way

Shell dismisses reports of £60 billion BP merger (Photo: Shell by Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil and gas giant Shell on Thursday dismissed speculation that it is planning a takeover of British rival BP, following reports suggesting the companies were in early discussions for a landmark £60 billion merger.
 
In a press release, Shell clarified that it “has not been actively considering making an offer for BP” and “confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer”.
 
The response came after the Wall Street Journal published a report late Tuesday claiming that Shell was engaged in preliminary talks to acquire BP, in what would be the largest oil industry deal in decades. The article cited unnamed sources who said discussions were ongoing and that BP was weighing the proposal. If true, the merger would unite two of the largest global oil companies, potentially strengthening Shell’s position against American energy titans such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Signature Global plans to raise ₹875 crore via NCDs to fuel expansion

JP Morgan

JP Morgan India pre-leases office space in Sumitomo's BKC project

solar

ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

PremiumVenugopal Lambu

We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO

Topics : Shell BP oil firms BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon