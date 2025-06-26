Oil giant Shell denies plan to acquire rival BP in £60 billion merger

Oil and gas giant Shell on Thursday dismissed speculation that it is planning a takeover of British rival BP, following reports suggesting the companies were in early discussions for a landmark £60 billion merger.
In a press release, Shell clarified that it “has not been actively considering making an offer for BP” and “confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer”.
The response came after the Wall Street Journal published a report late Tuesday claiming that Shell was engaged in preliminary talks to acquire BP, in what would be the largest oil industry deal in decades. The article cited unnamed sources who said discussions were ongoing and that BP was weighing the proposal. If true, the merger would unite two of the largest global oil companies, potentially strengthening Shell’s position against American energy titans such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.