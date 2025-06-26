Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global plans to raise ₹875 crore via NCDs to fuel expansion

Signature Global plans to raise ₹875 crore via NCDs to fuel expansion

The board also approved the notice of postal ballot for seeking shareholders' approval for the issuance of NCDs

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Realty firm Signature Global plans to raise up to ₹875 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to fund business growth.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Signature Global informed that the Board has approved the raising of funds by issuance of secured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 875 crore on private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches.

The board also approved the notice of postal ballot for seeking shareholders' approval for the issuance of NCDs, enhancement of borrowing limit, enhancement of limit for the creation of security and alteration of Articles of Association of the company.

 

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

In 2024-25, the company emerged as the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings. The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore in the last fiscal and is targeting Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales in the current financial year.

Topics : Signature Global Bonds convertible debentures

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

