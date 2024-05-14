Shriram Finance will focus more on its core business: Umesh Revankar

Shriram Finance has decided to sell its housing finance business to focus more on its core business and to secure growth capital, said Executive Vice-Chairman Umesh Revankar. He added that Warburg Pincus may infuse around Rs 1,000 crore in Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL) after the completion of the deal to fund the expansion of its business.

On Monday, the board of Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) approved the sale of its housing-finance subsidiary SHFL to Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, for Rs 4,630 crore. The deal is likely to be completed by the end of the current financial year, after getting clearances from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Competition Commission of India, and the National Housing Bank.

"For the last four years, SHFL has grown at a compound annual growth rate of more than 50 per cent. They will continue to grow. This is the only subsidiary we have," Revankar said about the growth of SHFL. "Both SFL and SHFL require capital. We decided to come out of housing finance to help SFL grow the business," he added. Warburg Pincus will acquire the stake through its affiliate Mango Crest Investment from all the sellers.

"Every business, the management, has certain bandwidth. We are very good in vehicle finance and we are the leader. We want to build an SME business. SME is a fragmented business as far as non-banking financial companies are concerned. We are a leader in two-wheeler financing, and used vehicle financing and hence we felt that we will not be able to give sufficient focus in housing finance," Revankar added.

According to him, one of the advantages for Shriram Finance will be an improvement in capital adequacy. "Proceeds will get into our business," he added. SFL is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), serving over 8.4 million customers in India, offering commercial-vehicle loans, two-wheeler loans, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) financing. SFL holds a controlling stake in SHFL while a private equity firm, Valiant Partners LP (Valiant), Mauritius, holds the rest. As part of this transaction, Valiant will also sell its equity stake to Warburg Pincus.

"Warburg has plans to infuse around Rs 1,000 crore into SHFL. This will be mainly for business expansion plans," he added. SHFL, one of India’s leading players in the affordable housing segment, has been reporting an annualized growth rate of 56 per cent compound annual growth in the past four years.

Following the conclusion of this transaction, SHFL will operate as a standalone entity. The existing management team of SHFL, led by Ravi Subramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, will continue to lead the business. "We felt that a partner coming at this stage will help the housing finance company to focus and grow the business. That is the reason we felt that it has to be independent and separate."