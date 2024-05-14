HCG expands with two new state-of-the-art cancer care centres in Bengaluru

Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) is expanding in Bengaluru with two new state-of-the-art cancer care centres in Whitefield and North Bengaluru. As India's largest cancer care network, HCG aims to provide advanced cancer treatment to these populous areas. These centres, the third and fourth in Bengaluru, are strategically located and will begin operations in early 2025.

The Whitefield and North Bengaluru facilities will offer comprehensive cancer care, from high-precision diagnosis to personalised treatment, under one roof. Together, they will provide integrated, holistic care with a total capacity of 125 beds.

HCG has expanded its cancer care network in the city, adding two hospitals with 300 beds, matching the locational advantage of its flagship centres at KR Road and Double Road. Alongside these, HCG operates three daycare centres in Kalyan Nagar, Malleshwaram, and Banashankari. Plans to add two more daycare centres aim to minimise travel time and enhance accessibility for patients requiring frequent treatments like chemotherapy. Additionally, HCG's North Bengaluru facility now features the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) linear accelerator (LINAC) radiation system, a cutting-edge technology combining MRI and linear accelerator capabilities. This innovation is set to revolutionise radiation therapy, improving clinical outcomes, reducing side effects, and shortening treatment durations.

"In a sector marked by demand-supply gap and fragmentation, there exists significant potential for growth and consolidation. We are focused on expanding our reach and taking HCG’s comprehensive and quality cancer care services closer to patients in and around Bengaluru. As a leading healthcare provider dedicated to excellence, we remain firm in our commitment to investing in new infrastructure, advanced treatments, and cutting-edge technology," said Raj Gore, chief executive officer, Healthcare Global Enterprises.

HCG’s network presently encompasses 21 comprehensive cancer centres with 24 hospitals across India and Africa, and seven daycare centres. "Our new advanced centres at Whitefield and North Bengaluru are pivotal to our aim of extending our network to the local community sustainably, ensuring high-quality cancer care is accessible to all. With Bengaluru being HCG’s home ground, this expansion not only reflects our deep-rooted connection to the city but also our commitment to enhancing the healthcare landscape for the benefit of the local community," said B S Ajaikumar, executive chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises.