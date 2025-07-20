Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signature Global to launch homes worth ₹6k cr in Gurugram: Chairman

Signature Global to launch homes worth ₹6k cr in Gurugram: Chairman

Signature Global was the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in 2024-25, in terms of sales bookings, falling behind Godrej Properties, DLF, Lodha Group and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

In an interview with PTI, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company launched one housing project in Gurugram during the June quarter with total revenue potential of around ₹3,500 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Realty firm Signature Global plans to launch homes worth ₹6,000 crore for sale in Gurugram in the current quarter to cater to the demand from end-users and investors.

The company had clocked record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore last fiscal.

"We are planning to launch 3.5-4 million square feet in the current quarter. The total sales potential would be around₹ 6,000 crore," he said.

 

Aggarwal said the demand continues to be strong, especially for good brands.

"The maximum demand is in the ₹2-4 crore category," he observed.

Recently, on the sidelines of a real estate conference, Aggarwal asserted that there was no bubble in the Gurugram housing market and ruled out any price crash.

Aggarwal remains confident of achieving its target to sell ₹12,500 crore worth of homes this fiscal, even as its pre-sales dipped 15 per cent in the June quarter.

During the April-June quarter, the company reported a 15 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹2,640 crore from ₹3,120 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold 778 homes in April-June 2025 against 968 units a year ago.

In terms of volumes, pre-sales dipped 20 per cent to 16 lakh square feet.

During the June quarter, the average sales realisation stood at ₹16,296 per sq ft compared to ₹12,457 per sq ft in the last fiscal.

To expand business and refinance debt, Signature Global is also looking to raise ₹875 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures.

It posted a net profit of ₹101.2 crore in the last fiscal, a sharp jump from ₹16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income grew to ₹2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal from ₹1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.

Signature Global has delivered 14.6 million sq ft of real estate so far.

Another 10.4 million square feet is under construction.

Topics : Signature Global Gurugram Housing market Real Estate

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

