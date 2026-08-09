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Home / Companies / News / Signature Global awards ₹920 cr construction contracts for Gurugram project

Signature Global awards ₹920 cr construction contracts for Gurugram project

Signature Global is developing a 13.55-acre housing project 'Sarvam at DXP Estate' at Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram

real estate, residential buildings

The construction work is expected to commence by the end of the third quarter of 2026-2027 fiscal | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

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Realty firm Signature Global has awarded contracts worth Rs 920 crore to KEC International and NCC Ltd for the construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

Signature Global is developing a 13.55-acre housing project 'Sarvam at DXP Estate' at Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

Both KEC International Ltd and NCC have been awarded Rs 460 crore contracts each, Signature Global said in a statement on Sunday.

KEC International will construct 6 residential towers while NCC Ltd will construct 5 residential towers.

Together, these 11 towers will comprise 1,798 residential units, with a development area of 5 million sq. ft.

 

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The construction work is expected to commence by the end of the third quarter of 2026-2027 fiscal.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global, said, "By partnering with experienced and reputed construction companies such as KEC International and NCC, we are laying a strong foundation for delivering a project that reflects the highest standards of engineering, execution and sustainability.

Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has so far delivered 19.2 million sq ft of real estate.

Signature Global sold properties worth Rs 8250 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal to become the fifth-largest real estate company in terms of sales bookings or pre-sales.

For the current fiscal, the company has set a target to clock sales bookings of Rs 10,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Signature Global Real Estate Construction

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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 2:09 PM IST