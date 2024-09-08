Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 1,144 crore construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

Ashiana Housing

Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1,008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet, Signature Global said in a statement on Sunday Representational Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 1,144 crore construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.
The project, 'De-luxe DXP' is located in Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1,008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet, Signature Global said in a statement on Sunday.
Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the company has started construction work in this project and collaborated with Ahluwalia Contracts to ensure timely delivery of the project with best amenities.
 
Signature Global said it achieved a record pre-sale of over Rs 3,600 crore within a few days of pre-launch of this project.
Ahluwalia Contracts aims to complete the project within 5 years.

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta to progress from being asset manager to asset owner: Anil Agarwal

Wockhardt

Wockhardt denies Carol Info rent payment allegations, link with Sebi orders

Air India

Tata aviation cuts losses by Rs 9,077 cr in FY24, Air India revenue up 24%

Byjus, Byju

Byju's hits back, says BDO's lack of communication with IRP suspicious

Tata Power

Tata Power awards contracts worth Rs 11,481 cr to local suppliers in Odisha

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area across various projects.
It has a pipeline of 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.
In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales booking of Rs 7,270 crore and has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore worth sales in the current fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ICICI Securities raises Signature Global target price, sees 35% upside

valuation stock market

Signature Global shares slip 6.5% after multiple block deals

housing, housing finance

Signature Global plans to foray in Delhi, Noida property mkts

real estate

Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter on strong sales

hosuing

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 13k cr by March: CMD

Topics : Signature Global Ahluwalia Contracts Housing finance firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon