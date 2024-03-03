Sensex (    %)
                        
Signature Global sells 1,008 flats in Gurugram for over Rs 3,600 crore

Housing demand has been very strong in the last two years, especially in the luxury homes segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 03 2024

Realty firm Signature Global on Sunday said it has sold more than 1,000 flats in its luxury housing project in Gurugram for over Rs 3,600 crore on strong demand for residential projects.
Housing demand has been very strong in the last two years, especially in the luxury homes segment.
In a regulatory filing, Signature Global informed that it has achieved "pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 3,600 crore for its latest premium housing residential development project 'DE LUXE-DXP' at Sector 37D in Gurugram.
The project is spread over 16.5 acres and has a sales potential of 2.7 million square feet.
Signature Global will develop 1,008 units in this housing project.
Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "With growing affluence in the middle class, a significant population segment has developed better purchasing power and higher aspirations".
These factors have led to growing demand in the mid-housing segment, he added.
"...modern-day consumers are seeking a mix of features, amenities, space, and affordability to fulfil the demands of the new age lifestyle," Aggarwal said.
He noted that NRI (non-resident Indians) and big corporate employees have shown immense response.
Signature Global is mainly into mid-income and affordable housing segments.
Till December 2023, Signature Global has delivered a 6.7 million square feet area. It is developing a 16.9 million square feet area and also has a forthcoming pipeline of 28.4 million square feet of saleable area.

First Published: Mar 03 2024

