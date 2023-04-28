Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

(Reuters) -Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd reported a 24.1% drop in its first-quarter net profit on Friday, reflecting a dilution of interest in jointly-owned Adani Wilmar Ltd.

The company, one of the world's largest food producers, said core net profit was $381.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $503.4 million last year.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group, chaired by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, and Wilmar International.

Excluding the dilution, Wilmar said its quarterly core net profit surged 16.5% as it recorded stronger sales volume across its food products and feed industrial product segments.

"Higher volume of sales was achieved across all businesses," Wilmar said.

The company added profits from its plantation segment was 'reasonable' despite palm oil prices falling from its peak amid an uncertain macro-economic outlook.

Also Read NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31 India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No 30 among the top rich Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report Hindenburg says it holds short positions in Adani Group, flags risks Bajaj Auto to boost Chetak's production to 10,000 units a month by June Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024 Clubhouse lays off over 50% staff: 'We're deeply sorry', say founders CSB Bank net profit rises 19% to Rs 156 crore as bad loans decline Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

Wilmar earned $13.7 million from its feed and industrial products business, a 15.2% jump compared to the first quarter last year.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)