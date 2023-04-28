close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CSB Bank net profit rises 19% to Rs 156 crore as bad loans decline

Interest income grew to Rs 636.49 crore during the period under review from Rs 519.56 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CSB BANK

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Friday reported 19 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 156 crore for March quarter 2022-23 as bad loans declined.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 131 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 762.81 crore from Rs 583.17 crore a year ago, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 636.49 crore during the period under review from Rs 519.56 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were reduced to 1.26 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, from 1.81 per cent by the end of March 2022.

Net NPAs also came down to 0.35 per cent of the advances from 0.68 per cent at the end of 2022.

Also Read

CSB Bank Q3 net up 5% to Rs 156 cr on strong growth in deposits and loans

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?

BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance gets Sebi approval to launch IPO

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

TV viewership of first 29 IPL matches higher than entire tournament in 2022

Indian women more stressed than their global counterparts: Deloitte report

Adani Cement pre-pays $200 million Holcim debt, seeks loan extension

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

The Kerala-based bank recorded a net profit of Rs 547 crore for the year ended March 2023 as against Rs 458 crore in the previous year, logging a 19 per cent increase.

The bank continues with the policy to maintain accelerated provisioning during this quarter as well, it said.

Net Interest Income (NII) in FY23 stood at Rs 1,334 crore, posting an increase of 16 per cent over the previous year.

Capital Adequacy Ratio is at 27.10 per cent, which is well above the regulatory requirement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CSB Bank profit margins Indian lenders

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Uncertainties significant, but order book at record high: Coforge CEO

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer, NIIT
4 min read

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

SAP
3 min read

TV viewership of first 29 IPL matches higher than entire tournament in 2022

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
2 min read

Indian women more stressed than their global counterparts: Deloitte report

companies
2 min read

Adani Cement pre-pays $200 million Holcim debt, seeks loan extension

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Received 'significant part' of Q4 dues from Vodafone Idea: Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
4 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon