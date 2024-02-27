Sensex (    %)
                        
SJVN commissions 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project in Gujarat

The project, bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit, has been commissioned through its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), SJVN said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

State-owned SJVN on Tuesday announced the commissioning of 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project located at Banaskantha district in Gujarat.
The project, bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit, has been commissioned through its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), SJVN said in a regulatory filing.
The "Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 25 years. The cost of construction/development of this project is Rs 642 crore. The project will generate 252.3 million units (MUs) in the first year," it said.
The project is expected to generate 5,805 MU of solar power over a period of 25 years.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

