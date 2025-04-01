Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Skoda Auto India posts 'highest-ever monthly sales' at 7,422 units in March

Skoda Auto India posts 'highest-ever monthly sales' at 7,422 units in March

The company, which is marking its 25 years of operation in India, said the sales registered in March was the highest-ever monthly sales by the Skoda brand

Skoda auto logo

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported sales of 7,422 units in March. (Photo: https://twitter.com/SkodaIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported sales of 7,422 units in March.

The company, which is marking its 25 years of operation in India, said the sales registered in March was the highest-ever monthly sales by the Skoda brand in India.

"The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is a testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Skoda Auto Skoda SkodaAuto

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

