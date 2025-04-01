Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric registers 23,430 units in March, showing strong demand

Ola Electric registers 23,430 units in March, showing strong demand

Ola Electric said it has also started deliveries of its Gen 3 portfolio in March 2025 and has ramped up production in March

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it registered 23,430 units in March this year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it registered 23,430 units in March this year, as per the VAHAN portal, reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets.

The shift to in-house vehicle registrations in February led to temporary disruptions. While the transition continues, daily registration volumes and backlog clearance are steadily improving, the company said in a statement.

"We have nearly cleared the February backlog and expect to complete the remaining February-March registrations in April 2025," it said, adding the company is scaling up its registration operations and actively coordinating with all external stakeholders to support the exercise.

Ola Electric said it has also started deliveries of its Gen 3 portfolio in March 2025 and has ramped up production in March and will continue ramping it up further in April for faster deliveries and better customer experience.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

