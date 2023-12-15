Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Softbank divests 2.5% stake in Policybazaar's parent firm worth Rs 914 cr

Following the share sale, shares of PB Fintech fell 2.31% to close at Rs 789.45 apiece on the BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese conglomerate Softbank's arm Svf Python II (Cayman) on Friday divested a 2.5 per cent stake in Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech for Rs 914 crore through open market transactions.
HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Mirae Asset MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Societe Generale, Capital Group, The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Government Pension Fund Global, Goldman Sachs, and China's Best Investment Corporation, among others, were the buyers of the shares.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Following the share sale, shares of PB Fintech fell 2.31 per cent to close at Rs 789.45 apiece on the BSE.
Svf Python II (Cayman) Ltd offloaded a total of 1,14,21,212 shares in 10 tranches, amounting to 2.54 per cent, in PB Fintech, as per the block deal data available with the BSE.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 800.05 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 913.75 crore.
After the latest transaction, Softbank's shareholding has declined to 1.85 per cent from 4.39 per cent stake in PB Fintech.
In October, Softbank pared a 2.5 per cent stake in PB Fintech for Rs 871 crore.
In December last year, Softbank through its affiliates offloaded 5.1 pc stake in Policybazaar for Rs 1,043 crore.
PB Fintech was co-founded by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal in 2008. The company operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar. It made its public market debut in November 2021.
SoftBank, which was one of the early investors in India's tech companies, has been gradually paring stakes in the firms, including Paytm, Delhivery and Zomato.

Also Read

Sharp decline in FDI into India from Cayman Islands, Cyprus during H12023

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

SoftBank's Vision Fund hikes valuation of Swiggy, Ola Electric, FirstCry

LIC notifies hike in gratuity limit to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh for agents

Softbank-backed Meesho adds nearly 25,000 non-GST sellers in 2 months

Ranjan Pai invests Rs 1,300 cr in Pharmeasy, becomes largest shareholder

Tata Power Solar Systems to supply solar modules worth Rs 418 cr to NTPC

India's growth story is going to be distinctive and unique: Rohit Jawa

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SoftBank Policybazaar Disinvestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon