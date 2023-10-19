close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

SoftBank's venture capital fund to sell $123 million stake in Zomato

Zomato shares have gained 88.3% so far this year and closed 1.4% lower on Thursday

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

US based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining 11.24 billion rupees stake in the company after cutting 2.34% stake last year.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SoftBank's venture capital fund SVF Growth, Singapore, will sell a 1.1% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato for 10.24 billion rupees ($123.24 million), CNBC TV-18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.
SVF Growth will sell the stake at an offer price of Rs 109.4 to Rs 111.65 per share, at a 2% discount to its current market price at the lower end, the report added.
Zomato and Softbank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
In August, Softbank's Vision Fund sold a 1.17% stake in Zomato in a deal valued at 9.47 billion rupees at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals.
US based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining 11.24 billion rupees stake in the company after cutting 2.34% stake last year.
Zomato shares have gained 88.3% so far this year and closed 1.4% lower on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Topics : SoftBank Capital Zomato Softbank Group

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon