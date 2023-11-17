Would be wonderful to see India lift WC trophy on home soil: Air India CEO

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson extended his wishes to the Indian cricket team, which is set to face Australia in the final showdown of the Cricket World Cup on November 19.

India has marched its way to the finals after beating New Zealand in the semi-final episode of the Cricket World Cup, maintaining its streak of back-to-back victories in this cricket edition.

Earlier, the team had beaten the Kiwis in the October 22 match by four wickets.

Wilson, who hails from New Zealand, backed the Indian team’s bid to claim the championship title this World Cup season.

'Good luck to Team India in this weekend’s final of the ODI Cricket World Cup! India has been the form team all tournament (as my fellow New Zealanders found out… twice), and it would be wonderful to see India lift the trophy on home soil this Sunday,' he said in a message to Air India staff.

In the semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Indian team had posted a score of 397/4 on the back of centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. Mohammed Shami’s seven-wicket haul led India to the gates of the final match.

Around four years ago in 2019, the Kiwis had overpowered the Men-in-Blue in a nail-biting semi-final, with India facing a 21-run loss in Manchester.

England had emerged victorious in the 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup.

In 2021, India experienced another defeat against New Zealand during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

This World Cup, India has won all the matches it has played against competing teams. Its counterpart for the finale, Australia, has won seven out of the nine matches it has played this season.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup final will be held in Ahmedabad.