Sovereign AI key to avoiding digital colonialism in India: N Chandrasekaran

Sovereign AI key to avoiding digital colonialism in India: N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

There is a need to develop sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) systems in India to avoid the risks associated with digital colonialism, said Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday.
 
“If we do not develop sovereign AI capabilities, we have a major risk of having all of our activities, languages, and cultures being processed by AI systems that do not understand India. It will take it to a different place, a kind of digital colonialism that we should avoid,” he added.
 
Chandrasekaran was speaking at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025.
 
He further added that the Tata Group is developing AI projects, including AI agents, AI robotics and infrastructure, virtual workers, and capabilities to nurture talent through an AI institute.
 
 
Chandrasekaran explained that the group was focused on priority areas, including artificial intelligence, sustainability and new energy, and geopolitical and supply chain resilience.

“In addition to building all this sovereign AI and the India AI stack, we have a unique opportunity to create another very powerful sector, similar to the scale of the Indian IT services sector, just on AI. That is the potential,” he added.
 
Chandrasekaran explained that sovereign capabilities can be developed by achieving success on four pillars: technological, data, talent, and governance sovereignty, while highlighting the need to be independent in AI development.
 
“We build the capabilities that are required, put in place the infrastructure that is required, and develop the knowledge that is required so that we can be totally independent,” he said.
 
To be one of the frontrunners in the global AI race, he stressed the need to develop multiple layers such as foundational, capability, application, and governance layers.
 
The foundational layer would require an India AI stack to be established, whereas AI models and developer toolkits would build the capability layer. Meanwhile, the application layer can power AI solutions, and the governance layer can bind all these aspects together.
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence N Chandrasekaran Tata group

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

