Byju Raveendran alleges criminal collusion involving EY India, GLAS, IRP

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the beleaguered edtech company Byju's, claimed on Friday that he and several employees received a document containing strong proof of criminal collusion between EY India, GLAS Trust, and the interim resolution professional (IRP) appointed by an Indian court to safeguard Byju’s, but who instead played a role in its downfall.
“Several employees and I received a document with conclusive evidence of criminal collusion between EY India, which I otherwise held in high regard, GLAS Trust, which claims to represent the lenders it does not represent, and the IRP, who was appointed by an Indian court to protect Byju’s but ended up destroying it. I am sure a thorough investigation of this evidence will reveal the truth. I request the authorities to take that up immediately,” said Raveendran in a LinkedIn post.
Valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju’s has seen its fortunes dwindle due to a massive cash crunch, regulatory issues, and disputes with investors, including a battle with US lenders demanding $1 billion in unpaid dues, triggering the firm’s insolvency. The worth of what was once India’s most valuable startup is now zero, Raveendran told reporters recently, as he called for rebuilding the erstwhile empire from scratch, brick by brick.
“I should have been here sooner. But I was too busy building my company. Then I was too busy saving everything I built,” said Raveendran about posting on LinkedIn. “You have been told my family made a fortune by selling our shares. But that’s just half the story. You haven’t been told that all that ‘fortune’ has been put back into our company. You probably know me as the man who built Byju’s. But I am also the man who sold his house and mortgaged his family’s future. Everything that I ever owned has now been sold to keep our mission alive.”
Raveendran said he is often asked why he puts everything at stake in this battle for survival. He said some well-wishers tell him he was incredibly naïve to start with nothing, gain everything, and then end up with nothing. But he said those who come from nothing are never afraid of anything.
“Today, I live with the guilt of putting my family through unimaginable misery. I live with the regret of not being able to fulfil the promises I once made to all my stakeholders. Trust me, we did everything in our capacity to stop the insolvency,” said Raveendran.
For him, every setback is simply a setup for a greater comeback. Those who know him understand that he never complains about his circumstances. He said there are some circumstances he can control, some he must live with, and a few that are simply unfair.
“The teacher in me is still alive and kicking. You can take a teacher out of a classroom, but you can never take the classroom out of that teacher. I can't wait to get back to teaching. We have been able to create some path-breaking AI-driven learning products that will redefine learning,” said Raveendran.
To all Byjuites, both past and present, Raveendran shared one message: stay strong, stay proud.
“Forgive me for my mistakes. We will be back stronger than ever before. Reach out if you want to contribute to a comeback that will redefine resilience in Indian entrepreneurship,” said Raveendran.