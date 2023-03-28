close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Highdell Investment sells 2.26% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for Rs 256 cr

The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 110.04 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 256.67 crore, as per the data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kalyan Jewellers

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Highdell Investment, which is owned by private equity major Warburg Pincus, on Tuesday divested 2.26 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd for little over Rs 256 crore through an open market transaction.

Following the deal, shares of Kalyan Jewellers plunged 9.06 per cent to settle at Rs 107.9 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Highdell Investment sold a total of 2,33,25,686 shares of the jewellery chain company, amounting to 2.26 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 110.04 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 256.67 crore, as per the data.

However, the buyer of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Highdell Investment owned 26.36 per cent stake in the company as of December quarter, latest shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 PAT up 54.02% at Rs 105.92 cr, revenue up 20.22%

Kalyan Jewellers plans to add 52 showrooms in 2023, to expand footprint

Kalyan Jewellers sees 20% revenue growth in Sept qtr despite challenges

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Diwali cheer: PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers may gain up to 40%, hint charts

Hike in withholding tax rate: Indian arms of MNCs may not feel sharp pain

Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech to merge with Tata Capital

At Rs 20.5 per equity share, Vedanta announces fifth interim dividend

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd is into manufacturing and sale of gems and jewellery.

In December 2022, Kalyan Jewellers announced plans to expand its retail footprint by over 30 per cent in 2023 by adding 52 showrooms.

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers | Investment | Stake sale

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Github lays 142 staff in India, including entire engineering team

Github
2 min read
Premium

Signal strength: Reliance Jio wages price war in fixed-line broadband

reliance jio
3 min read

Special Situations Fund: Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 billion

Kotak Mahindra Bank
2 min read
Premium

Assets should ideally be churned within five yrs: Arcil's Pallav Mohapatra

Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO, Arcil
5 min read

Saj Food Products likely to touch a revenue of Rs 2,500 cr in FY24

Saj Food Products
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

Reliance, Tatas, nine others get Rs 14,000-crore solar PLI approval

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon