Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) company, is said to be in talks with financial and legal institutions for one of India's most-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) by early 2024.
According to sources, the company is in talks with Kotak, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and others as banking partners for the IPO. It has roped in leading law firms like Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisors.
The company has just secured $300 million in funding, led by a sovereign fund, pushing the valuation from $5 billion to $6 billion.
