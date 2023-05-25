Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

The company has just secured $300 million in funding, led by a sovereign fund, pushing the valuation from $5 billion to $6 billion.

According to sources, the company is in talks with Kotak, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and others as banking partners for the IPO. It has roped in leading law firms like Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisors.