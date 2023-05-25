close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

The company has just secured $300 million in funding, led by a sovereign fund, pushing the valuation from $5 billion to $6 billion

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) company, is said to be in talks with financial and legal institutions for one of India's most-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) by early 2024.
According to sources, the company is in talks with Kotak, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and others as banking partners for the IPO. It has roped in leading law firms like Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisors.
The company has just secured $300 million in funding, led by a sovereign fund, pushing the valuation from $5 billion to $6 billion.
Or

Also Read

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Ola Electric on track to open 200 experience centres by end of 2022

Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Ola Electric launches third software update for its e-scooter customers

India's IPO mop-up so far sees sharp drop versus global peers in 2023

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

Nexus Select Trust's initial public offering garners 5.4 times subscription

JSW Infrastructure files DRHP with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 2,800-cr via IPO

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola IPOs Markets Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Midcaps to outdo benchmarks in setting historic peak; 50% flash leadership

Bulls, market, stocks
2 min read

Star Cement surges 9% on heavy volumes; nears 4-year high

India cement units are cooperating closely with CCI, says Holcim
3 min read
Premium

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indian Hotels gains 3% to hit record high on healthy business outlook

Indian Hotels, Taj Hotels
3 min read

ITC hits new high, up for the 5th straight day; soars 32% so far in 2023

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
3 min read

Most Popular

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Solid order book, indigenisation to keep defence stocks in demand: Analysts

defence
3 min read

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% as subsidiary plans Rs 5,000-cr capex in Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% on subsidiary’s Rs 5,000 cr capex plans in Gujarat
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon