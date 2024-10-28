Business Standard
Star Health Insurance absolves security chief in data leak incident

In August, Star Health faced a data leak, where stolen customer data including medical reports, were publicly accessible via chatbots on messaging app Telegram and through websites

Star Health also approached an Indian court to sue Telegram and the hacker to get the content removed. | Photo: X@StarHealthIns

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company said on Monday that it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by the company's chief information security officer in a data leak incident. 
The company said that alleged communication between a hacker and the security officer were fabricated by the hacker.
In August, Star Health faced a data leak, where stolen customer data including medical reports, were publicly accessible via chatbots on messaging app Telegram and through websites. 
The company, in response to the data leak, said it reported alleged unauthorized data access to local authorities and that it was investigating the incident. 
 
It also approached an Indian court to sue Telegram and the hacker to get the content removed from online platforms. 
The websites on which the hacker publicly exposed the data, as well as Telegram chatbots deployed by the hacker, have been taken down, Star Health said in a statement on Monday.   
First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

