Star Health Insurance earns net profit of Rs 102 cr in March quarter

The net premium income increased to Rs 19,426.57 crore compared to Rs 14,289.66 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Star Health's IPO scrapes through as investment bankers prune OFS component

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday reported Rs 102 crore net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The standalone health insurer had booked a loss of Rs 82 in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The insurer collected gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 4,199 crore in the quarter against Rs 3,689 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The net premium income increased to Rs 19,426.57 crore compared to Rs 14,289.66 crore.

For the entire 2022-23, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 619 crore against a loss of Rs 1,041 crore in FY22.

"During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company pursuant to the approval received from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has exercised Call Option and redeemed the Subordinated debenture in full on September 6, 2022, and October 29, 2022, amounting to Rs 200 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively, including interest thereon," the insurer said.

The corresponding debenture redemption reserve amounting to Rs 15 crore has been reversed and credited to the profit and loss account, it added.

The board appointed Anand Roy as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Star Health Insurance Insurance

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

