Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

The third-largest aviation market in the world is facing turmoil after its fourth-largest airline declared bankruptcy earlier this month. Go Airlines — operating under the Go First brand (earlier called Go Air) — blamed faulty engines from US-based Pratt and Whitney, which grounded many of its aircraft. The US firm has denied the allegations. But the bankruptcy came at a time when things were finally starting to look up for the industry.
Profitability finally seemed nigh for the sector, which hadn’t made profits in over a decade, according to data from rating agency Crisil (chart 1).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or