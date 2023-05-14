close

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

But the bankruptcy came at a time when things were finally starting to look up for the industry

Anoushka Sawhney
Go First
Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
The third-largest aviation market in the world is facing turmoil after its fourth-largest airline declared bankruptcy earlier this month. Go Airlines — operating under the Go First brand (earlier called Go Air) — blamed faulty engines from US-based Pratt and Whitney, which grounded many of its aircraft. The US firm has denied the allegations. But the bankruptcy came at a time when things were finally starting to look up for the industry.
Profitability finally seemed nigh for the sector, which hadn’t made profits in over a decade, according to data from rating agency Crisil (chart 1).

chart
 
Topics : StatsGuru aviation sector in India Aviation sector private airlines

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

