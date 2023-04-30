close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

Sterlite Power-backed firm to look at data centres, pharma cos, export industries for growth

Shreya Jai New Delhi
funds
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables, which would cater to commercial and industrial consumers, has raised $250 million from investment firm KKR in its second round of funding from the latter.
Serentica, which was launched in July last year, raised $400 million from KKR late last year from its Asia Infra Fund.
Speaking to Business Standard, Pratik Agarwal, director, Serentica, said last year’s fundraise was through trade equity with a small amount of thrift capital, which was for phase one of the business.
Or

Also Read

Global investment firm KKR invests $400 million in Serentica Renewables

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory

RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Spinners, Roy and Rana win it for Kolkata

IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night

IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Titans, Venky hits 100 in losing cause

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

Maruti Suzuki's rerating depends on higher volume, market share gains

Topics : Sterlite KKR India Financial Services KKR Asset Finance renewable enrgy

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 mn in Muthoot Microfin's expansion plan
3 min read

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

Garmin Forerunner 945
2 min read
Premium

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

Mahindra XUV 900
5 min read
Premium

Maruti Suzuki's rerating depends on higher volume, market share gains

Maruti Suzuki
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

Mahindra XUV 900
5 min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon