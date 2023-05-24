close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sterlite Copper to source hybrid renewable power from Serentica Renewables

The PDA will remain in effect for 25 years starting from the date of the commissioning of the project, with targeted wheeling scheduled for August 2024

IANS New Delhi
Sterlite Copper Plant

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its sustainability efforts, Sterlite Copper, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, has joined hands with Serentica Renewables India Private Ltd (SRIPL) to establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for sourcing hybrid renewable energy.

A Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) has been signed as part of the deal to source 16 MW of hybrid renewable power for Sterlite's Silvassa Unit.

The hybrid energy project will be constructed on a captive model and will operate on a build-own-operate basis. It is financed on a 70:30 debt-to-equity basis, with Sterlite Copper holding a 26 per cent equity share in the SPV.

The PDA will remain in effect for 25 years starting from the date of the commissioning of the project, with targeted wheeling scheduled for August 2024.

In response to the recent move towards achieving sustainability goals, Puneet Khurana, Deputy CEO of Sterlite Copper said, "We are proud to collaborate with Serentica Renewables for this project. This partnership will mark a milestone in our ESG journey and is in line with our commitment to giving back to the environment through our sustainability agenda of 'Sterlite Cares'. As sustainability is imperative for our industry, we will continue to invest in our planet today for a better tomorrow!"

He further added, "Through this collaboration, Sterlite Copper aims to make a smooth transition from conventional thermal power to hybrid renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint. The hybrid renewable energy is expected to reduce Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 64,535 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e). This aligns with Vedanta's goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Also Read

Serentica Renewables announces appointment of Akshay Hiranandani as CEO

Green energy firm Serentica Renewables secures $250 million from KKR

BrightNight, ACEN ink $250 mn pact for India renewables buildout

Sterlite copper unit: SC directs Tamil Nadu to take decisions by June 1

Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 3,800 crore from April to December

India Cements to monetise about 1,000 acres land in TN, posts loss for FY24

SpiceJet to get partial relief from Sebi after debt recast deal with lessor

Nayara Energy exports dip, 0.07 mn tonnes diesel flows to Europe in FY23

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Moody's affirms Hero FinCorp's long-term corporate rating at "Ba1"

Sterlite Copper recently launched 'Sterlite Cares', an ESG sub-brand aligned with Vedanta's ESG vision. It reinstates the company's commitment to transforming the community, environment, and workforce.

--IANS

san/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : renewable power Sterlite Copper renewable energy

First Published: May 24 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India Cements to monetise about 1,000 acres land in TN, posts loss for FY24

cement companies
2 min read
Premium

SpiceJet to get partial relief from Sebi after debt recast deal with lessor

SpiceJet
3 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Nayara Energy exports dip, 0.07 mn tonnes diesel flows to Europe in FY23

Nayara Energy
3 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

Most Popular

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Go First
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon