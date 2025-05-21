Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Electric bags Rs 7,500 crore orders in FY25, led by Q4 surge

Sterlite Electric bags Rs 7,500 crore orders in FY25, led by Q4 surge

The company also continues to expand its footprint, particularly in the Americas, European Union, Africa, and the Middle East, with high-performance conductors and OPGW solutions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Electric on Wednesday said it secured orders worth Rs 7,500 crore in FY25, driven by robust Rs 2,400 crore contracts in March quarter.

The order book spans high-performance conductors, power cables, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), and specialized EPC services, with a particular focus on advancing India's green energy transmission infrastructure, a company statement said.

The company also continues to expand its footprint, particularly in the Americas, European Union, Africa, and the Middle East, with high-performance conductors and OPGW solutions.

"Our strong Q4 performance, with record order wins, reflects the growing demand for our innovative and sustainable transmission solutions. The significant traction from both domestic and international markets, along with our growing export presence, reinforces our position as a trusted partner for utilities and industries worldwide," CEO Reshu Madan said.

 

In Q4, the company received several prestigious orders. Major wins include orders for TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) projects and supply of high-performance conductors through EPC.

These are critical for enabling the evacuation of renewable power to the grid. OPGW segment witnessed enormous traction from PGCIL and state transmission utilities with repeat orders.

Export momentum in conductors continued across key markets in the Americas, EU, Africa and the Middle East. OPGW segment also made inroads in Europe and the Middle East.

Gurugram-based Sterlite Electric (formerly known as Sterlite Power Transmission) is a global leader in the cable conductor industry, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage (EHV).

With a strong presence in over 70 countries, Sterlite is renowned for empowering critical power infrastructure development worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

