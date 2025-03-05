Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Goldman Sachs Asset exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for Rs 84 crore

Goldman Sachs Asset exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for Rs 84 crore

Goldman Sachs Asset Management through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 10.3 million shares, amounting to a 2.13 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite technologies

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 81.04 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 84.10 crore. | Image credit: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Wednesday divested a little over 2 per cent stake in Anil Agarwal promoted-Sterlite Technologies for Rs 84 crore through an open market transaction.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 10.3 million shares, amounting to a 2.13 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies, according to BSE data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 81.04 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 84.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 6.011 million shares or 1.23 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies for Rs 48.69 crore.

 

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 81 apiece.

Details of the other buyers of Sterlite Technologies' shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

The stock of Sterlite Technologies fall 4.02 per cent to close at Rs 80.29 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anil Agarwal Goldman Sachs Sterlite Technologies

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

