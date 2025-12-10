Sumadhura Group inks ₹600 cr pact with T'gana to develop 100-acre project

Real estate developer Sumadhura Group has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to invest ₹600 crore over the next two years in developing a 100-acre grade A+ industrial park, aimed at boosting global manufacturers and accelerating the state’s industrial growth.
Ramarao Kalakuntla, vice-chairman, Sumadhura Group, said: “Our upcoming industrial park is being envisioned to meet global benchmarks in design, technology and operational efficiency, enabling enterprises to scale with greater speed and certainty. Supported by Telangana’s progressive and pro-growth policy environment, this investment will attract high-value industries, generate thousands of jobs and catalyse meaningful economic impact.”
Signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, held at Bharat Future City, the commitment aligns with the state’s vision to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 through large-scale investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics and advanced industries.
Envisioned as a next-generation industrial ecosystem, the park will offer plug-and-play facilities for the aerospace, automobile, pharmaceutical and e-commerce sectors. The project is expected to create about 8,000 direct jobs over the next two years as operations scale up.
Vamshi Karangula, vice-president, industrial and warehousing, Sumadhura Group, said: “Telangana is steadily emerging as a preferred destination for global manufacturing, and this MoU enables us to contribute meaningfully to that journey. Supported by Telangana’s strong logistics network, central connectivity, cargo infrastructure and ease of movement, we aim to attract quality enterprises and create substantial employment.”
Designed to meet global standards in infrastructure quality, utility readiness, environmental sustainability and operational efficiency, the upcoming industrial park will feature modular plug-and-play facilities, scalable manufacturing blocks and dedicated logistics zones, among other features.
Sumadhura Group has delivered over 54 projects spanning more than 13 million square feet, with up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline. In an August interaction with Business Standard, Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, said the developer is expected to invest about ₹10,000 crore by FY28 to drive its expansion plans.