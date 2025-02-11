Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sunil Kataria to step down as MD, board member of Raymond Lifestyle

Sunil Kataria to step down as MD, board member of Raymond Lifestyle

"Sunil (Kataria) has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle's market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation," said Singhania

Raymond Lifestyle

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raymond Lifestyle on Tuesday announced that its board has accepted the resignation of Sunil Kataria, who will step down from his role as managing director and board member to pursue personal aspirations outside the company.
 
In the interim, to ensure continuity and a seamless transition, the existing senior management team, led by executive chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, will oversee business operations, the company said in a statement. The board will also initiate the process of identifying and onboarding a new chief executive officer (CEO).
 
“Sunil (Kataria) has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation,” said Singhania in a statement.
 
 
He added that Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place.
 
“As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory,” Singhania added.
 
Kataria said, “I am thankful to Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company’s future and its ability to achieve new milestones.”

More From This Section

Sajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal unveils Rs 1.2 trn investment plan for Karnataka

Tejas Mark-1A fighter aircraft takes flight from the Hindustan Aeronautics Facility in Bengaluru

HAL aims for Rs 2.2 trillion order book by 2030; expands production

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Disbursed Rs 2,026 cr to Sahara cooperative societies' depositors: Shah

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

Google, SoftBank back quantum computing startup QuEra in $230 million deal

Rahul Kumar N Baldota, Joint Managing Director, Baldota Group

Baldota Group to invest Rs 54,000 cr to set up steel plant in Karnataka

Topics : Chief executive officer Raymond Board members

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon