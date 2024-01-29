Sunteck Realty to develop two projects in Mumbai, eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue

Sunteck Realty Ltd focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Monday said it will develop two luxury housing projects in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 3,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is set to enter two of Mumbai's most exclusive and sought-after locations -- Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai and Bullock Road, Bandstand in Bandra (West).

Sunteck Realty plans to develop these sites into ultra-luxurious residential apartments.

"This again adds Rs 3,000 crores of GDV (gross development value) to Sunteck's portfolio, which has been exponentially growing over the last few years. The company has more than doubled its GDV from Rs 12,500 crore in FY2022 to Rs 30,100 crore in FY2024," the company said.

Sunteck Realty Ltd focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.