Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

"Strategically located in Prabhadevi one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods the project has an estimated gross development value of Rs 120 crore, the filing stated

realty sector, real estate

Designed as a 21-storey residential tower, Suraj Aureva offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments at prices starting at Rs 2.47 crore, the company said. Representative image.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suraj Estate Developers has launched a luxury residential project with potential gross development value of Rs 120 crore in the financial capital of the country, according to an exchange filing.

"Strategically located in Prabhadevi one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods the project has an estimated gross development value of Rs 120 crore, the filing stated.

The new residential project addresses the growing demand for premium yet compact homes in a locality where new supply in such configurations remains limited, the Mumbai-based developer said. 

Designed as a 21-storey residential tower, Suraj Aureva offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments at prices starting at Rs 2.47 crore, it added.

 

The company plans to launch a mix of residential and commercial developments with the combined GDV of Rs 2,000 crore, contribution from pre-projects such as Park View 1, Lobo Villa in Mahim, JRU project in Byculla, and Shivaji Park project, in 2025-26. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akasa Air

Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

SAEL to invest ₹8,200 cr in Greater Noida solar manufacturing plant

The new terminal will specifically serve those who seek high performance, advanced tools, and a fully customisable trading workspace. | Photo: Company logo

Groww plans to launch new trading terminal for professional traders

Tata Steel EAF building from BOS lagoon

Tata Steel begins Port Talbot EAF project as UK backs £500-mn investment

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Remain focused: Air India CEO to employees post AI171 crash prelim report

Topics : Real Estate Realty Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon