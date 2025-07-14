Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

Suraj Estate Developers has launched a luxury residential project with potential gross development value of Rs 120 crore in the financial capital of the country, according to an exchange filing.
"Strategically located in Prabhadevi one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods the project has an estimated gross development value of Rs 120 crore, the filing stated.
The new residential project addresses the growing demand for premium yet compact homes in a locality where new supply in such configurations remains limited, the Mumbai-based developer said.
Designed as a 21-storey residential tower, Suraj Aureva offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments at prices starting at Rs 2.47 crore, it added.
The company plans to launch a mix of residential and commercial developments with the combined GDV of Rs 2,000 crore, contribution from pre-projects such as Park View 1, Lobo Villa in Mahim, JRU project in Byculla, and Shivaji Park project, in 2025-26.
