Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy

Under the terms of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, the erection and commissioning

Wind power, Suzlon

Suzlon

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Renewable energy company Suzlon on Friday announced that Suzlon has secured an order for their 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited to develop a 50.4 MW wind power project. The company said it will install 16 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with their new product's Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower. The project is situated in the Dwarka district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.  

Under the terms of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. The company will also provide operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning. This is the repeat order for the company's largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144‐140m from the 3 MW series.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to announce our second order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in a short period of time for our 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) player in India with comprehensive wind, solar, and hybrid power projects. We are honoured that they have partnered with us again for their wind energy project."

Naresh Mansukhani, chief executive officer (CEO), of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, said, "At Juniper, we are committed to contributing significantly to India's renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country's leading renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlon for our wind energy project. Suzlon is closely aligned to the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost‐effective, Made in India, renewable energy solutions."

In September, Suzlon Group secured a new order to install 29.4 MW wind capacity from BrightNight in Maharashtra. The capacity is a part of BrightNight's 100 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Osmanabad in Maharashtra.

Topics : Suzlon Energy renewable power renewable energy BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

