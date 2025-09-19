Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Panasonic India eyeing white goods PLI, new plant to tap market potential

Panasonic India eyeing white goods PLI, new plant to tap market potential

Panasonic's expansion is aimed at shifting operations from Japan-led to India-led. CEO Tadashi Chiba indicates that Indian teams already handle global services, and the model will be strengthened

Panasonic

While the company did not disclose which categories under the PLI scheme it was considering, the report suggests that it is focusing on three high-growth areas to drive expansion — AI platforms and services, electric vehicles, and living space soluti

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an attempt to tap India’s long-term market potential, Panasonic is planning a new manufacturing unit in the country as it prepares to apply under the reopened window of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO of Panasonic Life Solutions India, told The Economic Times. 
According to the news report, Panasonic’s expansion plans are aligned with the company’s aim to shift more operations from being Japan-led to India-led. Chiba said, “Many of our Indian teams are already providing global services, and we want to strengthen this model further.” 
He further said that while Panasonic is the best-known brand for consumer durables, approximately half of its revenue in India comes from the business-to-business (B2B) segment, led by products in supply chain solutions, industrial devices, and building systems. India is also among Panasonic’s fastest-growing markets.
 
 
Speaking on the sidelines of the Electronica India event in Bengaluru, Chiba said, “It’s not just about demand… the country also offers strong resources and customer networks, which is especially valuable for our B2B segment.”
 
While the company did not disclose which categories under the PLI scheme it was considering, the report suggests that it is focusing on three high-growth areas to drive expansion — AI platforms and services, electric vehicles, and living space solutions.

Also Read

Panasonic sets up R&amp;D units with TCS, Tata Elxsi

Panasonic exits refrigerator, washing machine segments in India amid losses

Panasonic

Panasonic to cut 10,000 jobs globally as profits fall, demand weakens

Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India

Panasonic expands startup partnerships to adopt new tech in its productspremium

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 25,350; Adani stocks rally, PSU Bank index up 1%

Adani power

Adani Power rated 'Overweight' by Morgan Stanley; 65% upside in bull case

 

Centre reopens PLI window for white goods 

On September 14, the Centre reopened the application window for the PLI scheme for white goods, including air conditioners and LED lights, news agency PTI reported. The scheme, which has an outlay of ₹6,238 crore, is to be implemented over a period of seven years, from FY21-22 to FY28-29. 
According to a statement from the Commerce Ministry, “The application window for the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme for white goods is being reopened based on the appetite of the industry to invest more under the scheme.”
Previously, Panasonic was also among the list of companies that had applied for the third round of the PLI for white goods, which includes air conditioners and LED lights.
 

Aims 10 per cent growth in FY26 

Earlier in April this year, Business Standard reported that Panasonic Life Solutions' India arm aims to log over 10 per cent growth in FY26 on account of strong air conditioners, electrical devices, and B2B verticals, even as it expects revenue from FY25 to reach ₹11,500 crore, with a forecasted 41 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,110 crore over FY24.
 

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai plans $55.8 billion push, aims to double US local production

Shigemi Sugimoto

OM System re-enters India, eyes top 5 market spot in next 5 years

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices by up to ₹1.3 lakh after GST rate slash

walmart

Walmart India trims losses by 29% amid modest revenue growth in FY25

Flipkart

Flipkart completes self-audit on dark patterns, says compliant with CCPA

Topics : Panasonic Panasonic India PLI scheme Consumer Durables BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon