JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile Â» News

Honda rides into highly competitive mass segment with 100cc bike
Business Standard

Luxury carmakers lean on YOLO impact, gear up for big ride in small towns

Many of these companies are having a waiting period from 6-18 months now, indicating a rise in demand

Topics
Auto makers | Luxury carmakers | Car manufacturers

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Luxury carmakers likely to see faster electric vehicle transition

Small town roads in India are soon likely to witness a surge in the number of some of the most luxurious cars. All the major luxury brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lamborghini and Lexus, believe that cities other than the metros are going to be their next major growing grounds in India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY