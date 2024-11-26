Swiggy rolls out kitchen, hygiene, and photoshoot support for restaurants

Business Standard
Food delivery and quick commerce major Swiggy on Tuesday announced the launch of three new initiatives aimed at empowering its restaurant partners.
 
These programmes—kitchen equipment procurement support, hygiene audit, and professional photoshoot services—are designed to help restaurant partners enhance operational efficiency, uphold hygiene standards, and boost customer engagement, the company said in a statement.
 

Streamlining kitchen equipment procurement 

The newly-listed company said that the kitchen equipment procurement support initiative will enable small and mid-sized restaurants to access essential kitchen tools at fair prices. Through the Swiggy Owner app, restaurant owners can connect with trusted suppliers, ensuring optimised kitchen setups and better operational standards.
 
 

Hygiene audits to better food standards 

Meanwhile, as part of its broader ‘Swiggy Seal’ programme, launched last month, Swiggy is introducing hygiene audits in collaboration with FSSAI-accredited agencies. These audits, offered at discounted rates, will provide actionable feedback on sanitation, facility maintenance, and employee training, it said. Educational webinars and dedicated account managers will further assist restaurants in improving their hygiene standards.
 

Professional photoshoot services for menu appeal 

Acknowledging the importance of visual representations of listed items, Swiggy said that in order to help restaurants enhance their online presence, it will offer professional photoshoot services at affordable rates. Available through the Swiggy Owner app, this service will provide high-quality visuals that can increase dish orders by up to five times, according to company studies. During the pilot phase, the programme attracted significant interest from restaurant partners, the statement said.
 
Speaking on the launch, Deepak Maloo, head of customer experience & restaurant experience at Swiggy Food, said, “These newly launched initiatives will address some key challenges faced by restaurants in their daily operations - be it improving sales through high quality images, optimising operations with better kitchen setups, or driving high food hygiene standards.”

Swiggy shares rise as UBS initiates coverage to ‘buy’ 

Shares of Swiggy Limited climbed over 6 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after global brokerage UBS began coverage with a 'buy' rating, citing strong growth potential. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 515, projecting a nearly 27 per cent increase from the stock's most recent closing price.
 
UBS noted that Swiggy is strategically positioned for expansion, trading at a 35 per cent discount compared to its competitor Zomato. In the online food delivery (OFD) sector, Swiggy is reportedly closing the gap with Zomato in terms of scale and profitability. While the quick commerce (qcom) segment has shown promise, the brokerage pointed out areas for improvement. Despite this, UBS expressed confidence in Swiggy’s future, highlighting substantial opportunities for growth in a dynamic market.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

