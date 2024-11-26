Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; suspense over successor grows

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; suspense over successor grows

Eknath Shinde will continue to serve as the caretaker chief minister until a new government in Maharashtra is formed

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister (Photo: X/Raj Bhavan)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The suspense over Maharashtra’s next chief minister deepens as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance deliberates over the top post following its landslide victory in the state polls. The tenure of the 14th state Assembly ends today, with Eknath Shinde stepping down as chief minister, leaving the political arena abuzz with speculation. 
 

  BJP pushes for Fadnavis, Sena stands by Shinde 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rallying behind former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while Shiv Sena legislators remain steadfast in their support for Shinde. Adding to the intrigue, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reportedly thrown its weight behind Fadnavis. With 132 BJP MLAs, 57 from the Sena, and 41 from the NCP, the BJP requires support from only one ally to cross the 145-seat majority mark in the 288-member Assembly. This significantly diminishes Shinde’s leverage in the battle for the chief minister post. 
As discussions intensify, Shiv Sena leaders planned a show of strength outside the chief minister’s official residence, Varsha. However, Shinde himself appealed for restraint. “After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. I appeal to everyone not to gather in my support in such a manner,” Shinde wrote on X, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.
 

The ‘Bihar model’ debate 

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske invoked the ‘Bihar model’ as a precedent for Shinde retaining the chief minister’s chair, despite the BJP holding more seats. “Just like in Bihar, where BJP supported Nitish Kumar, we believe Shinde should continue. Ultimately, senior leaders of the Mahayuti will decide,” he told reporters. Mhaske also cited Haryana’s case, where BJP retained the incumbent chief minister despite similar circumstances.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Cong accuses IPS Rashmi Shukla of poll code violation, demands EC action

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Raut demands re-election, cites EVM irregularities in Maharashtra polls

BJP, Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar backs Fadnavis, Shinde fights back: Who will be next Maha CM?

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at nephew over recent victory in Maharashtra polls

Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar says no 'formula' under discussion for CM's post in Maharashtra

 
On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Pravin Darekar, emphasised the mandate given to Fadnavis. “The people of Maharashtra stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fadnavis is an astute leader who has kept the alliance united. He is the right choice for Maharashtra,” Darekar said.
 
Adding to the BJP’s push, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the party, is reportedly advocating for Fadnavis as the chief minister, particularly ahead of its centenary celebrations next year.
 

Eknath Shinde at a crossroads 

The situation echoes the post-2019 election drama, when the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena split over the chief minister’s post, leading to the Sena forming a government with the NCP and Congress. That government collapsed when Shinde led a rebellion, splitting the Sena.
 
Now, five years later, Shinde finds himself in a similarly precarious position. Unlike 2019, the BJP does not depend on the Sena to form the government, thanks to the NCP’s support. This leaves Shinde with limited bargaining power, though he may negotiate for key ministerial portfolios. However, stepping down could expose him to criticism from Opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, who has already taunted that Shinde would have to ‘work under’ Fadnavis.

Also Read

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

Shortly after Maharashtra win, Mahayuti mulls tweaks to Ladki Bahin scheme

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM race: Shinde requests supporters not to gather in Mumbai

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Amid delay over naming CM, Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha'

Rashmi Shukla, IPS Rashmi Shukla

Maharashtra govt reinstates IPS Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police

Stock markets, Indian markets

Sensex reclaims 80k mark; Maha poll results, MSCI buying underscore gains

Topics : Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon