Business Standard
Home / India News / This wedding season, don't fall for fake invites scam. Tips to stay safe

This wedding season, don't fall for fake invites scam. Tips to stay safe

Scammers are exploiting the wedding season by distributing fake wedding card PDF files via WhatsApp and when the recipients open these documents, malware is downloaded onto their devices

Scam, Online scam

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The wedding season is synonymous with joy, celebration, and a flurry of invitations. However, not every invitation is what it appears to be. While the tradition of personally handing out wedding cards has transitioned to the convenience of WhatsApp messages, the digital shift has opened doors for scams and frauds as well.
 
Cybercriminals are now exploiting the festive spirit with a new scam: Fake wedding invitations disguised as malicious files shared on WhatsApp. Behind the glance of a heartfelt gesture lies a dangerous scheme designed to compromise devices and drain bank accounts, turning moments of happiness into distress. As India’s wedding season gains momentum, this sophisticated cyber threat is also on the rise.
 
 

What is the modus operandi of fake wedding cards scam? 

Scammers are exploiting the festive season by distributing fake wedding card PDF files via WhatsApp. When the recipients open these documents, malware is downloaded onto their devices, leading to significant financial losses. In one instance in Bikaner, Rajasthan, a man lost Rs 4.5 lakh from his bank account just days after opening such a file from an unknown number, reported The Economic Times.
 
Authorities in states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have issued advisories against interacting with suspicious documents. The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime department on November 24 highlighted the threat on X (formerly Twitter), cautioning, “Fake wedding cards coming on WhatsApp are emptying bank accounts. After sending fake wedding cards (apk file), people unknowingly click on it. After this, the APK file gets auto installed in the device and your device is hacked.”
 

Seasonal malware scams and rising cyber threats 

Cyber experts warn that scams often adapt to seasonal trends. The report quoted Maharashtra’s special inspector general of police, Yashasvi Yadav, as saying that fraudulent files take many forms—lottery tickets, phone bills, or e-commerce vouchers. This time, the bait is wedding cards. The goal is to gain control of devices. “We urge citizens to use malware protection apps to block such APK file installations,” he said.
 
An APK (Android Package Kit) file, used for app distribution on Android devices, becomes a tool for phishing when crafted outside Google’s regulated platforms. While Android users are vulnerable, iOS devices are generally safe, as they do not permit app installations from external sources.
 
With the rise of digital India, there has been a significant rise in cyberattacks across the country as well. In 2023 alone, Indians lost Rs 1,420.48 crore to trading scams, Rs 222.58 crore to investment fraud, and Rs 120.30 crore to digital arrest scams, as per the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). In the first four months of 2024, over Rs 1,750 crore was lost across 740,000 reported complaints.

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Latest LIVE: President releases coin, stamp on 75th anniversary of Constitution adoption

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

Constitution played a key role in country's transformation: CJI Khanna

Zafar Ali, Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Sambhal: Normalcy back as schools reopen while internet remains suspended

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC adjourns hearing related to transfer of MUDA case till Dec 10

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt approves 'One Nation One Subscription': All you need to know about it

 

Wedding boom: A lucrative opportunity for fraudsters 

India’s wedding season, spanning October 2024 to March 2025, features 47 auspicious dates, three times the number in the year’s first half. Around 4.8 million weddings are expected between October and December, generating Rs 6 trillion in business, per the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Compared to 2023’s 3.5 million weddings, this marks a 35 per cent increase, with spending projected to rise by 40 per cent.
 
The economic boom from weddings has created fertile ground for scammers to innovate, thus the need for heightened vigilance is the need of the hour.
 

What to do if you fall victim to the scam? 

If you find yourself targeted by such scams, it’s essential to act quickly. Authorities recommend reporting cyber fraud immediately by calling the national helpline at 1930 or filing a complaint on the official government portal at cybercrime.gov.in.
 
With cybercrimes on the rise, scammers are employing increasingly deceptive tactics. Beyond fake wedding invitations, officials have also raised concerns about the growing prevalence of fraudulent online loan offers. These scams lure victims with promises of easy money but are designed to steal sensitive financial data, leading to identity theft and significant monetary losses.

Also Read

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; suspense over successor grows

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

No 'good' air days for Delhi this year. When will the capital breathe easy?

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

Shortly after Maharashtra win, Mahayuti mulls tweaks to Ladki Bahin scheme

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

16 years of 26/11 terror attack: Nation salutes bravery, remembers victims

Gautam Adani

'No new financial commitments under discussion with TotalEnergies': Adani

Topics : BS Web Reports online frauds Scam Indian weddings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon